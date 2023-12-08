TL;DR

Bonk Inu’s Exceptional Growth: Bonk Inu (BONK), a Solana memecoin, has soared to an all-time high, gaining 35% in a day and 1,000% in 30 days, making it the 81st largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Overall Crypto Market Surge: The cryptocurrency market, including major assets like Bitcoin and Ether, has been experiencing significant growth this year. Rising Trend in Memecoins: Memecoins, notably Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, are witnessing notable price increases, with even lesser-known coins like Toshi and Myro showing substantial gains.

The cryptocurrency market has been booming lately, with Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and many other leading digital assets rising to unseen peaks this year.

However, one token outshined them all, and its name is Bonk Inu (BONK). The Solana memecoin exploded to a new all-time high price today (December 8) after recording a 35% surge in the past 24 hours (per CoinGecko’s data).

At the same time, its market capitalization surpassed $750 million, positioning the asset as the 81st largest in the entire sector.

Its price explosion started last month with the coin being over 1,000% up in the last 30 days. BONK’s success coincides with an overall hype surrounding the memecoin realm.

Leading tokens of that type, including Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), have experienced significant price rallies on a weekly basis, being up 15% and 20%, respectively.

Other less-known memecoins such as Toshi (TOSHI) and Myro (MYRO) have even recorded triple-digit increases in the past seven days.

It’s also interesting to note the value of the airdrop that Solana Saga phone users received when they bought their phones. They received free $10 worth of BONK back then and you can find out its current value in our recent report.