In an effort to boost security, the BNB Chain has recently introduced a secure multi-signature wallet service known as BNB Safe{Wallet}.

This service is built upon the Gnosis Safe protocol and is now accessible on both the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and opBNB networks.

The Gnosis Safe Multisig Wallet

The BNB Chain has recently launched a multi-signature wallet service called BNB Safe{Wallet}, built on the Gnosis Safe protocol. The latter is a smart contract wallet known for its high-level security features, robust access control, and sophisticated execution logic.

One of its standout features is the ability to allow multiple wallets to be controlled by one or more owners, adding an extra layer of security.

Today, we’re launching the BNB Safe{Wallet} 🔒 Our multi-sig wallet is based on the Gnosis Safe protocol and now live on BSC + opBNB. It offers a secure way to manage digital assets! Create BNB Safe Account:https://t.co/7nJiV3vcqD Documentation:https://t.co/yFzeupHeb2 pic.twitter.com/6h6gGyA2ZX — BNB Chain (@BNBCHAIN) October 28, 2023

BNBChain’s Safe multi-signature wallet service offers digital asset storage with user-centric security measures. Users can customize their security preferences, selecting owner accounts and specifying the minimum number of confirmations required for transactions.

To get started with the BNB Chain multi-signature wallet service, users are required to create a Safe. Gnosis Safe is a protocol and platform that enables decentralized custody and management of assets across several networks, including Ethereum (ETH), zkSync, Arbitrum, BNB Smart Chain, EVM, and Ethereum Mainnet.

Its web3-enabled tool, known as Safe Wallet, simplifies interaction with the DeFi and web3 ecosystem, thereby enhancing the security of assets and promoting cooperative asset management.

Security Breaches on the BNB Chain

Recent years have witnessed numerous security breaches and attacks targeting the BNBChain network, raising concerns about the safety of users’ assets. Notable incidents include the July 2023 Vyper Copycat Exploit on BSC, where vulnerabilities in the Vyper programming language resulted in cryptocurrency theft.

Additionally, a major attack in October 2022 on Binance (BNB) saw hackers exploiting weaknesses in the BNB network, leading to substantial financial losses.

In September 2023, hackers who previously targeted the Stake casino for $41 million made off with approximately $328,000 million worth of BNB (BNB) and Polygon (MATIC) tokens, further highlighting the need for robust security measures within the ecosystem.

According to a blog post by BNB Chain, the introduction of the BNB Safe{Wallet}, BNB Chain aims to provide users with a secure and dependable solution for managing their digital assets, offering peace of mind in an increasingly complex and challenging crypto landscape.