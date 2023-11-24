Bitcoin’s sideways trading continues, but the asset is showing early signs of a potential run-up to the $38,000 level.

Most altcoins are also slightly in the green, as the largest one – ETH – has jumped to $2,100 for the first time in over a week.

BTC to Challenge $38K?

The Binance settlement with the US DOJ, which caused the crypto behemoth over $4 billion, resulted in enhanced volatility for the market earlier this week. BTC went from over $37,000 to $36,200, back above $37,000 to a weekly low of under $35,800 in hours.

However, the bulls finally stepped up as the dust started to settle and pushed the cryptocurrency north. As a result, bitcoin came inches away from tapping $38,000 but, as with all previous attempts recently, failed and slipped back down.

Nevertheless, the asset has remained above $37,000 for the past day or so. In fact, the bulls have started a new leg-up now, and BTC currently sits just inches below the $38,000 line.

Alicia Bakery CMO - A really good agency Did you like this market update?

This is all you need not to miss any price action in the raging crypto markets. Start receiving this recap, for free, every day: Invalid email address Your privacy is guranteed. Thanks for subscribing, you will get your first report in the next hours!

Its market capitalization has jumped to almost $740 billion, while its dominance over the altcoins stands tall at 51.4% on CMC.

BLUR Takes the Main Stage

Blur’s native token has gone on a tear in the past week, having added more than 80% of value. The surge in the past 24 hours alone, perhaps fueled by a Binance listing, has been by over 25%.

Next in line in terms of daily gains include Mina (12%), Gas (10%), FET (10%), and Sui (10%).

Most larger-cap alts are also in the green but in a more modest fashion. Ethereum has jumped by 1% on a daily scale and has tapped $2,100 for the first time since the BlackRock spot ETH news broke.

XRP, ADA, DOGE, TRX, Toncoin, LINK, AVAX, MATIC, DOT, and even BNB have all charted minor gains on a daily scale.

The total crypto market cap is up by about $15-20 billion in a day and stands at $1.430 trillion on CMC.