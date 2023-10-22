TL’DR

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink praises the Bitcoin network, citing pent-up interest in crypto and a flight to quality as drivers of the recent rally.

Confidence in SEC approval of a Bitcoin ETF is growing, reinforcing Bitcoin’s quality and mainstream adoption, as evidenced by increased stablecoin flows into Bitcoin.

The ongoing trial of Sam Bankman-Fried highlights the narrative that decentralized cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are more reliable and of higher quality, leading to a “flight to safety” amid market turmoil and inflation concerns, as noted by analysts.

Fink’s recently gave high praise for the Bitcoin (BTC) network.

Furthermore, the CEO of the world’s largest hedge fund, with over $9.4 trillion in AUM (assets under management), said this October’s stunning Bitcoin rally is “beyond rumor.”

Fink believes the market’s recent moves to multi-month highs are about cryptocurrency’s quality as an investment:

“I think it’s just an example of the pent-up interest in crypto. We are hearing from clients around the world about the need for crypto. Some of this rally is way beyond the rumor — I think the rally today is about a flight to quality.”

Backing the BlackRock CEO’s argument while supporting Bitcoin’s safe haven thesis, spot gold prices moved in tandem with BTC this past week.

Institutions Clamor for Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval

The growing confidence among analysts that the SEC will soon approve a Bitcoin ETF helps validate Bitcoin’s quality.

That validation is especially important for mainstream and institutional adoption. But it is clearly sending a message to crypto traders. Glassnode on-chain data shows cryptocurrency markets pouring their stablecoins into Bitcoin this week.

Then there’s the high-profile trial of Sam Bankman-Fried on criminal charges of fraud and stealing customer funds from the FTX exchange.

The trial is reminding crypto markets of a major Bitcoin narrative: decentralized cryptocurrencies are more reliable and of higher quality in the blockchain space.

Bitcoin Rally a ‘Flight to Safety’

TheStreetCrypto’s George Tung said this week’s Bitcoin rally is also a “flight to safety.” Tung said:

“A lot of very smart and rich investors are saying, ‘Yes, bitcoin is a flight to safety.’ The more chaos, the more turmoil, the more money printing — that pushes people toward something better, a safe haven, a hedge against inflation, and that’s bitcoin.”

“As rate hikes and inflation impact legacy markets, investors increasingly see bitcoin as a flight to safety,” TheStreet reported.

Not everyone in the finance world, however, agrees with Larry Fink and BlackRock that Bitcoin is a quality product and investment or that it is a safe haven.

Shortly before the October Bitcoin rally, longtime Berkshire Hathaway vice president Charlie Munger said Bitcoin “is the stupidest investment” he ever saw.