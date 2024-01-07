Bitget – the Seychelles-based crypto derivatives exchange – has significantly expanded its team, growing from 1,100 to 1,500 employees. A similar trend could be seen with its user base increase from 8 million to 20 million.
According to an open letter, Gracy Chen, Bitget’s Managing Director, revealed that the the support team played a crucial role in recovering over 495,000 USDT in missing assets.
- Taking advantage of the market resurgence, Bitget witnessed a 94% surge in spot trading volume in 2023. The exchange also introduced 355 new coin listings during the same period, reflecting a notable 46% year-on-year increase in offerings.
- The positive business performance also contributed to the price growth of Bitget’s native token, BGB. Starting the year at $0.18, BGB reached an all-time high of $0.704 in December, marking a substantial 291% surge. This surge propelled BGB into the top 5 CEX platform tokens by market capitalization.
- Looking ahead to next year’s development strategy, Bitget outlined priorities in three key areas: compliance, emerging markets, and Web 3.
- In July 2023, Bitget underwent a rebranding initiative following its acquisition of BitKeep, leading to the renaming of the latter to Bitget Wallet.
- This strategic move significantly boosted the exchange’s trading volume, briefly propelling Bitget to become the fourth-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, as highlighted in TokenInsight’s second-quarter report.
- In August, Bitget unveiled a one-year partnership with popular American actor and comedian Adam Devine as part of the #SetForChange campaign.
- The derivatives marketplace also launched the ‘Bitget EmpowerX Fund’ to maximize its long-term impact in the digital assets space and its ecosystem.