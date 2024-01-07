Bitget – the Seychelles-based crypto derivatives exchange – has significantly expanded its team, growing from 1,100 to 1,500 employees. A similar trend could be seen with its user base increase from 8 million to 20 million.

According to an open letter, Gracy Chen, Bitget’s Managing Director, revealed that the the support team played a crucial role in recovering over 495,000 USDT in missing assets.

Taking advantage of the market resurgence, Bitget witnessed a 94% surge in spot trading volume in 2023. The exchange also introduced 355 new coin listings during the same period, reflecting a notable 46% year-on-year increase in offerings.

The positive business performance also contributed to the price growth of Bitget’s native token, BGB. Starting the year at $0.18, BGB reached an all-time high of $0.704 in December, marking a substantial 291% surge. This surge propelled BGB into the top 5 CEX platform tokens by market capitalization.

Looking ahead to next year’s development strategy, Bitget outlined priorities in three key areas: compliance, emerging markets, and Web 3.

In July 2023, Bitget underwent a rebranding initiative following its acquisition of BitKeep, leading to the renaming of the latter to Bitget Wallet.

This strategic move significantly boosted the exchange’s trading volume, briefly propelling Bitget to become the fourth-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, as highlighted in TokenInsight’s second-quarter report.

In August, Bitget unveiled a one-year partnership with popular American actor and comedian Adam Devine as part of the #SetForChange campaign.

The derivatives marketplace also launched the ‘Bitget EmpowerX Fund’ to maximize its long-term impact in the digital assets space and its ecosystem.