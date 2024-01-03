Bitcoin’s price took a sudden dive, and lost over $3,000 in the past few minutes.

The crash took place following a relatively calm daily trading session where BTC looked as if it were to continue consolidating.

Data from the popular analytics resource Coinglass reveals that the total number of long liquidations within the last hour alone is around $100 million.

The total number of liquidated positions for the last 24 hours is around $141 million, the majority of which are longs.

As it typically happens when enhanced volatility reaches BTC, most alternative coins feel the consequences as well.

CryptoPotato reported earlier that Solana and Avalanche had retraced by around 5-6% each, but the landscape now is a lot worse. Both assets are down by double digits and have slumped to $99 and $37, respectively.

Ripple’s native token has dumped hard as well, losing 11% of value. Similar drops are evident from Polygon, Polkadot, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Chainlink, and Toncoin.

Ethereum has shed 7.6% of its value on a daily scale but manages to remain above $2,200 as of now. BNB is down to $310.