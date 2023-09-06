Bitcoin’s recent price volatility has been a hot topic in the crypto world. Despite expectations of a rally above $30,000, Bitcoin’s price fell back to levels noted three months earlier. The crypto fear and greed index indicates market sentiment currently leans toward fear.

However, cryptocurrency analyst Dave the Wave predicts a significant rally post-2024, suggesting that Bitcoin’s halving event in the same year may not lead to immediate growth as the crypto market matures.

What’s Going on With Shiba Inu (SHIB)?

In related news, despite an initial slump, Shibarium testnet has witnessed a steady increase in transactions. According to Puppyscan data, the testnet has processed over 38 million transactions involving approximately 17.08 million wallets.

The network has been launching a new block every five seconds, with the average block count crossing 3.16 million. Shibarium now manages an average of over 11 Ethereum worth of transactions daily, with the most traded crypto assets being BONE, Wrapped BONE, Doge Killer, and Shiba Inu.

Exchanges Expand Support for Ripple (XRP)

Bybit, a leading crypto exchange, has expanded its spot trading options by introducing the XRP/EUR trading pair to its platform. This was prompted by Ripple’s recent legal triumph over the US Securities and Exchange Commission, starting a renewed interest in the digital coin.

Retail investors can now trade XRP to Euro, further diversifying their investment opportunities on Bybit. The platform also added Euro trading pairs for seven other cryptocurrencies, reflecting an industry-wide trend adopted by exchanges such as Liechtenstein Cryptoassets Exchange, Gemini, and Coinbase.

Meanwhile, Shytoshi Kusama recently confirmed that a Shibarium burn portal is in the works, while Elon Musk is considering the idea of a Blockchain-based social media platform with Dogecoin integrated as a payment option.