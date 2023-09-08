After days of trading sideways below the $26,000 mark, bitcoin has finally made a move and has pumped above that line.

Most altcoins are also slightly in the green, with SOL and CRO adding the most value from the larger-cap ones.

BTC Above $26K

After last week’s enhanced volatility that saw pumps and dumps worth over $2,000 in days, the primary cryptocurrency settled below $26,000 by Friday. The weekend was expectedly uneventful, with little to no actual price movements.

The start of the business week didn’t bring any fireworks either, with BTC trading in a tight range between $25,600 and $26,000. A bit more volatility came on Wednesday when BTC slipped to $25,400 and pushed toward $26,000 almost immediately after.

However, it failed to reclaim that level and went back down again. The past 24 hours brought a new attempt from the bears, which has been more successful for now. Bitcoin jumped to a multi-day peak at $26,400 earlier today, and trades above $26,00 as of now as well, despite losing some ground.

Alicia Bakery CMO - A really good agency Did you like this market update?

This is all you need not to miss any price action in the raging crypto markets. Start receiving this recap, for free, every day: Invalid email address Your privacy is guranteed. Thanks for subscribing, you will get your first report in the next hours!

Its market cap has increased to $510 billion, while its dominance over the alts has risen by 0.3% to 48.5% on CMC.

At the same time, Glassnode informed that a certain cohort of investors, those holding 10 or more BTC, have reached a new all-time high.

Alts’ Relief

Most alternative coins are also slightly in the green on a daily scale. ETH and BNB are up by just under 1% and trade at $1,650 and $217, respectively.

Similar gains are evident from Cardano, Dogecoin, Tron, Polkadot, Shiba Inu, and Litecoin. Solana and Ripple are up by around 1.5%. CRO has gained the most from the top 36 alts, having surged by over 3%.

XDC Network’s native token has emerged as the top performer from the top 100 crypto assets, with a 6% increase, followed by Render (4%).

In total, the crypto market cap has added a few billion in a day and has reclaimed the $1.050 trillion level.