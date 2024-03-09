TL;DR

Achieving a $100,000 Bitcoin price is speculative, influenced by regulatory and technological changes, along with market sentiment and investor actions.

The current rally is seen as more stable, supported by the introduction of spot BTC ETFs, adoption by countries like El Salvador, and the anticipation of the halving event, which historically precedes market booms.

What are the Chances?

Earlier this week, Bitcoin’s price reclaimed its all-time high of over $69,000, while some assumed this could be just the start of a further rally to take the asset to as high as $100,000. We decided to ask ChatGPT if this milestone can be reached before the end of the month.

The AI-powered chatbot stated that such a prediction is “inherently challenging” but outlined several factors that might boost the valuation to the aforementioned level. Regulatory news and technological developments were some of the main ones.

“Announcements by governments or financial institutions regarding the regulation of cryptocurrencies can have a significant impact on their prices. Advances in blockchain technology, security improvements, or the introduction of new features can also influence investor interest and thus Bitcoin’s price,” ChatGPT estimated.

Favorable market sentiment and investor behavior should be considered, too. The sector has been in a state of overall excitement as of late, while additional euphoria could attract more participants and “greatly affect” BTC’s value.

“Large transactions by significant holders of Bitcoin can lead to price fluctuations. Moreover, speculative trading based on price predictions and trends can also influence its value,” ChatGPT concluded.

How is This Cycle Different?

Bitcoin’s price ascent has been a top topic in the crypto community lately, with some industry participants claiming this bull run would be much more sustainable than the one observed in 2021.

X user Lina Seiche made an interesting comparison between the two cycles, suggesting the current rally is accompanied by the launch of the first spot BTC ETFs in the US. This means well-respected companies with AUM into the trillions, such as BlackRock, Fidelity, Invesco, and Franklin Templeton, are already part of the ecosystem.

It is also based on groundbreaking moves such as El Salvador’s decision to embrace Bitcoin as a legal tender and to stay loyal to its choice (at least as of now).

She further maintained that the bull run during 2021 was doomed to an abrupt end due to the participation of dubious players like the cryptocurrency exchange FTX and the FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) surrounding the sector.

Dan Gambardello, a popular crypto enthusiast with thousands of followers, believes the current bull market “isn’t about a narrative” but about “the fact” that investor demand significantly surpasses the circulating supply of Bitcoin.

It is worth noting that adding new BTC into circulation will happen at a reduced pace from April this year due to the scheduled halving. The event takes place roughly every four years and cuts in half the reward distributed to miners for validating blocks on the blockchain.

The halving has historically been followed by a massive BTC bull run and overall market boom. Those willing to learn more about it, feel free to check our dedicated video below: