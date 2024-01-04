The options market shows significant interest in Bitcoin’s (BTC) bullish price movement. Investors expect the price of the leading digital asset to move upwards as the January expiration date approaches.

Data from crypto options and futures exchange Deribit shows that the majority of contracts are calls with a strike price of $50,000. This indicates that market participants are optimistic about BTC’s price.

Bitcoin Options Top Strike Price Sit at $50K

Crypto options are derivative contracts that offer investors the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the underlying asset at a predetermined value, referred to as the strike price. The options purchaser can exercise their right on or before the expiry date, depending on the nature of the contract.

A call option offers the right to buy, while a put option grants the right to sell the underlying asset at the strike price on or before the expiry date.

There are currently 237,174 open interests on Deribit, with 166,248 calls and 70,925 puts. Around 23,344 call options across all expiration dates have strike prices of $50,500 and $1 billion in notional value. However, 9,732 call options will expire on January 26 at a strike price of $50,000 with a notional value of $422 million.

An analyst from crypto exchange Bitfinex noted that the top strike price by volume “over smaller cherry-picked timeframes” could be $60,000. Still, the top strike price by open interest is $50,500, with the largest expiration date scheduled for January 26.

“It is important not to be distracted by the larger picture when looking at options data. Options in crypto in December had the largest volume ever, and this suggests that there is ever-increasing interest in the sector. In options, it is important to place more importance on the open interest metrics rather than volume because a lot of strategies…could skew the data,” the analyst said.

Bullish Signal?

The analyst warned that the strategies could make the net opinion of all options traders seem more bullish than it is, seeing that there has been a volume increase in weekly options since more news about the pending spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF) approvals was released.

While the heightened interest in $50,000 BTC call options could signal a bullish sentiment among investors, it may not significantly impact the asset’s price movement. Market conditions and several factors can influence BTC’s price, pushing it in the opposite direction.