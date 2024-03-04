Bitcoin (BTC) just hit a new all-time high (ATH) against the euro (EUR) and the British pound (GBP) following its ascent to the $65,000 price mark.

Data from TradingView shows that BTC neared 61,000 EUR on Monday morning for the first time in history as the asset rallied 7% in the past 24 hours.

BTC Records New ATH in EUR

The last time Bitcoin came close to its new ATH in EUR and GBP was in October 2021, during the previous bull cycle. The leading digital asset touched 53,075 EUR about a month before recording an ATH of $69,000. Notably, BTC was worth 50,309 EUR when it hit the ATH in the United States dollar.

Data from TradingView shows that the primary cryptocurrency was trading close to 61,000 EUR as of writing these lines.

The largest digital asset has been hitting new ATHs against different fiat currencies since the start of this year. CryptoPotato reported in mid-February that the leading crypto asset recorded new highs against the Argentine peso (ARS), the Japanese yen (JPY), the Turkish lira (TRY), and the Nigerian naira (NGN) following its rally above $52,000.

More recently, Bitcoin peaked against the Chinese yuan (CNY), the world’s largest fiat currency by market capitalization, surpassing the previous record of 414,000 CNY to hit 467,506 CNY.

Additionally, BTC charted a new record against another major global fiat currency – the British pound – at over 52,200 GBP.

BTC Crushes 15 Top Currencies

Data shared by angel investor and former chief financial officer at Coinbase, Balaji S. Srinivasan, on February 28 revealed that BTC had hit ATHs in 30 countries, including India, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, South Africa, Turkey, Ukraine, and Madagascar. These countries represent 60% of the world’s population and 30% of its gross domestic product.

So far, Bitcoin has recorded new highs against over 15 out of the top 20 currencies. The cryptocurrency is yet to see new peaks against the USD and Hong Kong dollar, among others.

These new peaks come as BTC gains more exposure through the recently launched spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF). More capital has been flowing into the ecosystem, and demand for the digital asset has skyrocketed, exerting positive pressure on its price.

Analysts say there is room for more growth as Bitcoin is expected to crush $69,000 soon, making its way to predicted highs of $100,000 and $120,000 after the upcoming halving event takes place next month.