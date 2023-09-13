Bitcoin’s price has shown some signs of revival following the price dump on Monday and even tapped a two-week high above $26,500 earlier.

From the altcoin side of things, XLM has plummeted the most, while TONCOIN, COMP, and RLB have jumped by double digits.

BTC’s $26K Endeavor

After last week’s unsuccessful attempt to overcome $26,000 decisively, bitcoin had lost almost all of its momentum and traded below that level for days, including the stagnant weekend.

That changed on Monday evening when the cryptocurrency plummeted by about a grand and marked a two-month low at under $25,000.

Nevertheless, the bulls intercepted the move and didn’t allow any further declines. Just the opposite, they pushed the asset north, and BTC jumped past $26,000 the next day. Furthermore, bitcoin went to a two-week high at just over $26,500 yesterday evening.

However, it has failed to remain there and has lost about $500 since then. As a result, the asset now trades just inches below $26,000. Its market cap has defended the $500 billion mark, while its dominance over the alts is all the way up to 49%. The metric has added nearly 1% within the past few days.

RLB, TON on a Roll

Most altcoins also faced increased volatility within the past day but are relatively calm compared to 24 hours ago. On the one hand, ETH, BNB, TRX, MATIC, and LTC have posted minor gains, while on the other, XRP, ADA, DOGE, SOL, DOT, and SHIB are slightly in the red.

Stellar’s native cryptocurrency has slumped the most today, having lost over 8% of its value. As a result, XLM now struggles at $0.12.

In contrast, TONCOIN and Compound have skyrocketed by 15% and 12%, respectively, to almost $2 and $40.

Rollbit Coin is up by similar percentages and trades close to $0.15.

The total crypto market cap has managed to add a few billion within the past day and is close to $1.040 trillion on CMC.