Digital assets investment products ended their 11-week streak of positive cash flows with withdrawals amounting to $16 million. However, trading activity remained significantly higher than the yearly average, reaching $3.6 billion for the week, in contrast to the year-to-date average of $1.6 billion.

Bitcoin was the worst hit, witnessing outflows of $33 million last week, while short-bitcoin also experienced minor outflows amounting to $0.3 million.

Contrary to the overall trend, altcoins saw inflows of $21 million during the same period.

According to the latest report by CoinShares, Solana, Cardano, XRP, and Chainlink emerged as the primary beneficiaries, attracting inflows of $10.6 million, $3 million, $2.7 million, and $2 million, respectively.

Ethereum and Avalanche, however, experienced modest declines, with outflows of $4.4 million and $1 million, respectively.

On a positive note, sentiment towards blockchain equities remained strong, with substantial inflows totaling $122 million last week. This brought the total for the past nine weeks to $294 million, marking the most significant consecutive run on record.

In terms of geographical distribution, the outflows were mainly concentrated in the United States, experiencing $18 million in withdrawals.

Germany, on the other hand, saw marginal outflows amounting to $10 million. However, this was partially balanced by ongoing inflows into Canada and Switzerland, totaling $6.9 million and $9.1 million, respectively.

The diverse pattern of regional flows implies that this was likely driven more by profit-taking than by a shift in sentiment toward the asset class.

