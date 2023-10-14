Bitcoin’s price tried to take over the $27,000 level in the past 24 hours, but the bears didn’t allow it, and the asset remains inches below that line.

Most altcoins are with minor 24-hour gains after the recent price plunges, with XDC becoming today’s top performer.

BTC Fails at Reclaiming $27K

It was less than a week ago – last Sunday – when the primary cryptocurrency was trading a lot higher and was sitting well above $28,000. However, the Israel-Hamas conflict played its part in starting a gradual decline in BTC’s price.

The asset began losing value with the start of the new business week, which culminated on Wednesday with a massive drop to $26,500. This became its lowest price point in two weeks.

Nevertheless, the BTC bulls tried to recover some ground and pushed it back up to $27,000 hours ago. However, bitcoin failed to continue upward and has retraced by a few hundred dollars since then.

Alicia Bakery CMO - A really good agency Did you like this market update?

This is all you need not to miss any price action in the raging crypto markets. Start receiving this recap, for free, every day: Invalid email address Your privacy is guranteed. Thanks for subscribing, you will get your first report in the next hours!

Being stuck below $27,000 means that its market cap stands still at $525 billion, while its dominance over the altcoins is just inches away from 50%.

XDC Takes the Spotlight

Most altcoins fell even harder than bitcoin in the past week or so. Ethereum, for example, plummeted over $250 in days and charted a 7-month low below $1,550. The past 24 hours, though, have been somewhat more favorable.

ETH, BNB, DOGE, TON, and LTC are up by up to 1%. More gains come from the likes of XRP, MATIC, and DOT, who have jumped by 1-2%.

Solana is the top performer from the larger-cap alts, having soared by 3%. As a result, SOL remains above $20.

ICP, CRO, MKR, APT, and LDO have jumped by 3-5% in the past 24 hours. Nevertheless, XDC Network’s token has shot up the most by 7% and trades close to $0.05.

The total crypto market cap has remained relatively still at around $1.050 trillion on CMC.