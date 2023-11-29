After several days of heading south, bitcoin’s price finally reversed its trajectory and pumped above $38,000 in the past 24 hours.

Most altcoins have also turned green today, with ETH jumping to over $2,000 and XRP defending the $0.6 level.

BTC Back Above $38K

Bitcoin registered its highest price tag in over a year and a half on Friday when the bulls initiated a notable leg up that resulted in tapping $38,500. However, the asset couldn’t sustain its momentum and quickly went back below $38,000.

The weekend was calmer, as bitcoin traded sideways at around $37,000. Monday and Tuesday, though, were a lot less positive, with bitcoin slipping below $37,000 for the first time in nearly a week.

Nevertheless, the bulls took charge hours ago once again. They propelled another rally that resulted in touching $38,400 hours ago.

Alicia Bakery CMO - A really good agency Did you like this market update?

This is all you need not to miss any price action in the raging crypto markets. Start receiving this recap, for free, every day: Invalid email address Your privacy is guranteed. Thanks for subscribing, you will get your first report in the next hours!

Despite losing some ground since then and failing to break the $38,500 barrier, BTC still sits above $38,000. Its market cap has increased to $750 billion, and its dominance over the alternative coins is up to 52%.

SOL, RUNE on the Rise

As it typically happens when BTC heads in either direction, so do most of the altcoins. Ethereum, for instance, has jumped by 2.5% and has reclaimed the $2,000 resistance. Binance Coin is at $230, while XRP remains above $0.6.

Cardano, Dogecoin, Polygon, and Polkadot have all added around 4% overnight, while LINK, AVAX, NEAR, and MNT are up by 5-7%.

Solana and THORChain have gained the most from the larger-cap alts. SOL is up by 11% and trades above $60, while RUNE has soared by 14.5% and sits well above $6.

The total crypto market cap has added over $30 billion in a day. As a result, the metric now stands over $1.430 trillion on CMC.