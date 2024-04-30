Even the Hong Kong-based Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs can’t shake off the negative sentiment in the crypto market, as the primary cryptocurrency dropped back down to around $62,000.

Aside from CRO, which has jumped by about 5%, the rest of the larger-cap alts are either in the red or with insignificant gains.

BTC Fails at $65K

Bitcoin had a more positive start to the previous business week, as it jumped to over $67,000 on a few occasions. However, it didn’t see much success at this point as the bears quickly intercepted the attempts and pushed it south hard, especially after the last one on Wednesday.

Back then, BTC slumped by several thousand dollars within a day or so and fell to $62,800. It bounced off but was later driven to $62,400. The weekend was relatively quiet, with even a price increase toward $64,500 on Sunday.

Yet, bitcoin couldn’t keep its momentum going and started losing value once again on Monday. This culminated in a price drop to $61,700, which became a ten-day low.

In the following hours, the bitcoin bulls showed some teeth and pushed the asset to $64,800. Another rejection followed, and BTC currently struggles to remain above $62,000 once again.

Its market capitalization has dumped below $1.230 trillion, while its dominance over the alts is close to 51%.

CRO Defies the Odds

Most of the larger-cap alts followed BTC on the way up but have faced similar rejections in the past few hours. Ethereum went above $3,200 as the Hong Kong BTC and ETH ETFs went live but has dropped to under $3,100 now.

Solana, Cardano, Bitcoin Cash, Polkadot, Chainlink, MATIC, and ICP have declined by about 2-4%, while NEAR has dumped by more than 5% in a day.

CRO and Avalanche are the only notable price gainers, while TON, SHIB, BNB, and TRX are with insignificant increases.

The total crypto market cap has lost another $40 billion overnight and is down to $2.410 trillion on CG.