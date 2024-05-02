TL;DR

Bitcoin (BTC) experienced another sharp decline, falling to a multi-month low of approximately $56,600.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) saw its price fall by 13% over the week, despite advancements in its ecosystem and a significant increase in its token burn rate, aimed at reducing supply.

Ripple’s XRP maintained relative stability in a turbulent market, with analysts predicting substantial future price increases based on strong technical signals.

BTC Price Swings

The cryptocurrency market flashed red in the past several days, with vitcoin (BTC) among the heavily affected assets. Its price briefly surged to over $67,000 shortly after the halving but headed south towards the end of April.

It plummeted below the $60K mark on May 1, with the freefall eventually leading to a multi-month low of approximately $56,600 (per CoinGecko’s data).

The bulls witnessed a dose of optimism several hours ago when BTC reclaimed some lost ground, jumping to $58,500. This happened right after the US Federal Reserve announced no additional interest rate hikes at its latest FOMC meeting.

However, the bullish momentum was short-lived, and BTC dipped once again to its current level of around $57,500.

Despite the somewhat grim reality, there are numerous factors indicating that the trends may change soon. Such examples are BTC’s negative exchange netflow in the past week, the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) metric which has experienced a downfall, and the rising open interest (OI) weighted funding rate.

Perhaps the most obvious element hinting that a BTC bull run is still in the cards is the halving that took place last month. Historically, the event has been a precursor of a major resurgence for the asset and the entire cryptocurrency market. Those willing to learn more about its specifics, please take a look at our dedicated video below:

SHIB Developments

The second-largest meme coin by market capitalization has also underperformed as of late, with its price tumbling by 13% on a weekly scale. On the other hand, it witnessed multiple advancements related to its ecosystem.

As CryptoPotato reported, the SHIB burn rate soared by 90% on May 1, whereas the destroyed assets throughout April equaled almost 1.7 billion. The program’s ultimate goal is to reduce the circulating supply of the meme coin, making it scarcer and potentially more valuable in time.

Shibarium also made the headlines. The layer-2 scaling solution experienced an important upgrade last week and is scheduled to undergo another one today (May 2).

XRP Forecasts

Despite briefly falling below the $0.50 level, Ripple’s XRP remained rather steady during the latest market turbulence. In fact, its price is slightly in the green today and up 3% on a two-week scale.

Numerous analysts believe the asset’s best days are yet to come, envisioning wild targets for the following months. The X user Dark Defender claimed XRP could explode to $5.85 and eventually to a whopping $18.22 as long as it trades above the two major support levels – $0.46 and $0.39.

EGRAG CRYPTO outlined a bullish prediction, too, based on the token’s latest weekly candles that have not dropped below a certain resistance zone.

“Remarkably, not even the body of the weekly candles is closing below the arc, which is incredibly bullish! XRP Army, STAY STEADY! The XRP bulls are showing remarkable resilience, strength, and power in this battle,” the analyst concluded.