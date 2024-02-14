Bitcoin’s meteoric rise continues as its total market value surpasses $1 trillion, fueled by a surge in price to over $51,000 on February 14th. This increase follows rising interest from not just individual but also institutional investors, propelling Bitcoin to sustainable price appreciation despite significant challenges.

Despite the latest milestone, data suggests an ongoing battle among traders revolving around the asset’s $50,000 market value. At such psychological support levels, the dynamics of crowd sentiment, characterized by either Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) or Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt (FUD), significantly influence the long-term trajectory of the price.

Bitcoin Primed For More Gains

Interestingly, as Bitcoin crossed $50,000 for the first time on Monday, anticipation for $55,000 levels was already visible, mirroring the pattern observed when $45,000 was surpassed a month earlier, according to Santiment’s latest analysis.

The analytics firm also stated that such anticipation often leads to temporary peaks, indicating a cyclical pattern driven by market sentiment.

📊 Traders appear to be in quite a battle around #Bitcoin‘s $50K market value. When it comes to these psychological support levels, the level of crowd #FOMO or #FUD plays a major role in whether that value ultimately is exceeded for the long term. We see that $55K (Cont) 👇 pic.twitter.com/f0eRdIw5zm — Santiment (@santimentfeed) February 14, 2024

It is important to monitor crowd sentiment surrounding major price milestones as celebratory sentiments post-achievement of a milestone suggest a healthy market discussion, whereas a surge in calls for significantly higher price levels indicates greed and potentially signals an impending local top.

With the latest chart flashing a “greed sign,” as the crowd engaged in discussions related to a potential upsurge, it appears that damaging corrections might finally take a back seat as Bitcoin eyes yet another crucial level on its way to reclaiming the peak.

Bull Market Inevitable

Bitcoin underwent several corrections over the past week as a result of investors engaging in profit-taking as the price went up. On the contrary, institutional investors are relocating their assets from exchanges and show no inclination to sell despite the market’s rebound. This pattern highlights the increasing interest in Bitcoin from institutional investors, who had previously shown a decrease in confidence.

However ,experts remain confident about the asset’s price trajectory. Popular analyst PlanB, the creator of the stock-to-flow (S/F) deflection model, for one, believes that a bull market is “inevitable.”

🟠 95% of all bitcoin in profit: bull market inevitable pic.twitter.com/2TVNzGym8x — PlanB (@100trillionUSD) February 10, 2024