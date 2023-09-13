President and CEO of Binance.US, Brian Shroder, has exited the cryptocurrency exchange as the company faces legal actions from US regulators.

“The actions we are taking today provide Binance.US with more than seven years of financial runway and enable us to continue to serve our customers while we operate as a crypto-only exchange. The SEC’s aggressive attempts to cripple our industry and the resulting impacts on our business have real-world consequences for American jobs and innovation, and this is an unfortunate example of that.”