TL;DR

Despite recent troubles, including a $4.3 billion fine settlement with the US DOJ and a leadership change with CEO Changpeng Zhao resigning, Binance maintains its position as a leading cryptocurrency exchange with a market share of almost 50%.

Binance’s market share briefly dropped to nearly 40% following these regulatory issues, but the exchange continues to dominate among 23 other marketplaces.

Binance recently decided to delist four cryptocurrencies, including BitShares and Tornado Cash, effective December 7, leading to significant price drops in some of these tokens, with PERL falling around 65% and TORN by 50% in the past week.

Binance Keeps Its Solid Position

The troubling recent news surrounding Binance seems to have not affected its position as a leader among all cryptocurrency exchanges. According to data presented by Kaiko, the trading venue has kept a market share of less than 50%, with the remaining percentage belonging to 23 other marketplaces.

📉 Binance’s market share continues to hover below 50% pic.twitter.com/uwccy9UBGU — Kaiko (@KaikoData) November 28, 2023

It is worth noting that Binance’s market share plunged to almost 40% a few days ago when the company settled regulatory issues with the US Department of Justice and agreed to pay a whopping fine of $4.3 billion. Moreover, the former CEO of the organization – Changpeng Zhao (CZ) – resigned from his post, with Richard Teng taking the helm.

Binance’s Recent Amendments

Shortly after the news of the Binance/US DOJ saga made the headlines, the exchange decided to delist four crypto assets from its platform. Those include BitShares (BTS), PERL.eco (PERL), Tornado Cash (TORN), and Waltonchain (WTC), as the changes will become effective on December 7.

Some of the affected tokens, such as PERL and TORN, have crashed significantly following the announcement. The former has plunged around 65% in the past week, whereas the latter is down 50%.