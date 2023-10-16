The world’s largest crypto exchange – Binance – has announced the burning of more than $450 million worth of BNB tokens as part of a planned BNB Auto-Burn procedure on October 16th.

This marks the 25th quarterly token token.

According to the official blog post, a little over 2.1 million BNB tokens were destroyed completely during the latest process.

The latest quarterly burn also includes 314.69 BNB burned via the Pioneer Burn Program – which is a feature designed to assist customers who have lost access to their BNB tokens.

BNB Auto-Burn aims to provide an independently auditable, objective process. The figures are reported quarterly, and the mechanism is independent of the Binance centralized exchange.

Upon BNB’s launch in 2017, a pledge was established to eliminate 100 million BNB tokens (equivalent to half of its total supply) from circulation through a burning procedure.

Since then, billions of dollars have been burned on a quarterly basis.

The amount of BNB to be burned is determined in accordance with the Auto-Burn formula, ensuring that only 100 million BNB tokens remain in circulation.

BNB has remained mostly unfazed by the development. Its price trajectory, on the other hand, closely followed the broader market.

The native token gained a modest 3% over the past day and was currently trading at $213, but was still 13% down in terms of year-to-date (YTD).