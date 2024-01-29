On Monday, January 29, Google is set to update its advertising policies to allow select cryptocurrency products to be promoted on its main search engine.

The revised guidelines are expected to significantly impact spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with industry insiders speculating that they may align well with the updated criteria.

Google’s Policy Update

The policy revision’s primary aim is to clarify the promotion of Cryptocurrency Coin Trusts. It outlines that advisers and advertisers focusing on the U.S. will have the opportunity to advertise cryptocurrency trusts, granted they meet defined criteria and receive certification from Google.

According to Google’s updated policies, financial products that permit investors to trade shares in trusts holding substantial pools of digital currency will be deemed eligible for advertising.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs, which allow investors to acquire a stake in the cryptocurrency without directly owning it, align with this criteria.

The policy, effective globally, also emphasizes compliance with local laws in targeted regions.

Violators will receive a warning at least seven days before a potential account suspension, allowing them to rectify non-compliance issues.

Google’s Policy Update to Boost Crypto?

The policy update follows the recent approval of 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on January 10.

According to recent data from DemandSage, Google processes 8.55 billion searches daily, showcasing the platform’s vast reach and potential influence in crypto.

Due to Google’s robust transaction processing capabilities in search, cryptocurrency analysts are optimistic about the potential surge in spot Bitcoin ETF-related activities following the policy update.

The revision is expected to create new opportunities within the crypto industry, aligning with Google’s commitment to responsible advertising in the financial sector.

In a statement, Google expressed its commitment to providing users with sufficient information to make informed financial decisions and protect them from potentially harmful or deceitful practices.

“Our policies are designed to give users information to weigh the costs associated with financial products and services and to protect users from harmful or deceitful practices,” the company stated.