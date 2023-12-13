AVAX impressed with its rally this year and seems unstoppable.

Key Support levels: $31

Key Resistance levels: $41, $55

1. Price at a Critical Junction

AVAX recovered in full Monday’s crash when most of the market ended up in red. Since then, bulls took the price higher and is now found under the key resistance at $41. This spectacular performance made AVAX increase by 50% compared to seven days ago.

2. Momentum is Bullish

It seems unlikely that this rally will stop here, but to continue, the key resistance has to fall soon. So far, buyers remain very interested at these levels.

3. Unprecedented Volume

November and December saw AVAX reach buy volumes not seen since the last bull market. This explains its fantastic rally and places this cryptocurrency in the top 10 coins by market capitalization.

Bias

The bias for AVAX is bullish.

Short-Term Prediction for AVAX Price

Avalanche may quickly rush to $55 if the current resistance falls. If so, it would bring this cryptocurrency one step close to a three-digit valuation which appears within reach for 2024.