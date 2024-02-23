Avalanche – one of the leading layer-ones – is experiencing what’s called a “major outage,” according to their official status page.

The outage is ongoing for some 16 minutes, according to the status page – at the time of this writing.

The problem appears to be related to a stall in block finalization:

Developers across the community are currently investingating a stall in block finalization that is preventing blocks from being accepted by the Primary Network. Updates will be posted here as the issue is investigated.

Meanwhile, Avalanche’s AVAX token is dipping as the network goes down.

The price is down over 1.3% in the past few minutes, tanking by close to 3% on the day and 12% on the week.