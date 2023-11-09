Cathie Wood has announced that Ark Invest will collaborate with 21Shares to introduce a new suite of innovative exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

These ETFs are designed to provide investors with diversified exposure to digital assets, including Bitcoin and Ethereum futures contracts and investments in blockchain-related companies.

Ark Invest Unveils New Suite of Digital Asset ETFs

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest, in collaboration with 21Shares, is preparing for the debut of a series of Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs). These new offerings are intended to give investors comprehensive options for incorporating digital assets into their investment portfolios.

By utilizing on-chain indicators and their knowledge of the cryptocurrency landscape, the suite is designed to yield long-term capital growth. This will be achieved through strategic investments in futures contracts for Bitcoin and Ethereum, along with the implementation of blockchain technologies.

The ETFs resulting from this collaboration will be listed on the Chicago Board Options Exchange (Cboe), enhancing accessibility for investors. Next week, five distinctive products will begin trading, each with its unique investment focus.

Among the offerings, investors can look forward to ETFs that include Bitcoin and Ethereum futures contracts, providing exposure to the price movements of these leading cryptocurrencies without direct ownership.

Additionally, one of the products will diversify its holdings to encompass “public equities of companies engaged in the blockchain industry,” as described on 21Shares’ website. This approach ensures investors can participate in the blockchain revolution by investing in companies driving innovation.

Notably, while providing exposure to digital assets and blockchain technology, these ETFs do not enable direct investment in cryptocurrencies. Ark Invest emphasized this point by stating, “Neither the funds nor the underlying ETF invest directly in Bitcoin or other digital assets or maintain direct exposure to spot Bitcoin. Investors seeking direct exposure to the price of Bitcoin should consider an investment other than the funds.”

Market Anticipates SEC’s Decision on Spot Bitcoin ETFs

Ark Invest’s announcement coincides with a period of high anticipation in the financial world, as both traditional finance and the crypto community eagerly await a decision on the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs.

Meanwhile, Ark Invest recently submitted a revised version of its prospectus for a Bitcoin ETF, addressing concerns raised by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and providing further clarification.

Notable financial institutions such as Fidelity, Grayscale, and BlackRock have been actively pursuing the establishment of spot Bitcoin ETFs. The potential approval of these funds has driven optimism in the cryptocurrency market, contributing to the recent surge in Bitcoin’s price.

Although the U.S. SEC has already approved funds that invest in Bitcoin futures, the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF remains pending.