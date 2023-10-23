TL;DR

Australian exchange GroveX is integrating Shibarium, with Vet KUSAMA offering collaboration.

Shibarium recorded 3.5 million transactions and 1.25 million wallets.

SHIB’s value rose by 2.5% in 24 hours, and 1.5% weekly, despite Shibarium’s achievements.

Shibarium’s Progress

While Shiba Inu’s layer-2 blockchain solution – Shibarium – saw the light of day approximately two months ago, it has already been the subject of integration by some cryptocurrency entities. The latest exchange to display intentions to embrace the network is the Australian-based GroveX.

The team behind the organization announced on X (Twitter) that they are in the process of such a move and are “keen to establish a connection” with a Shiba Inu member to complete the mission.

We are in the process of integrating the #Shibarium chain into #GroveX. We are keen to establish a connection with a member of the Shiba team to facilitate a seamless integration and seek clarification on some aspects of the chain. Please reach out to us via direct message on… — GroveX (@GroveXchange) October 22, 2023

One person who offered their services in the potential collaboration was Vet KUSAMA, who calls himself the brother of Shytoshi Kusama (the leader of the memecoin project).

Shibarium’s Recent Achievements

The L2 scaling solution has recently smashed numerous bullish milestones that could supposedly propel a price increase for Shiba Inu (SHIB). The network’s total transactions surpassed the 3.5 million mark, while the overall number of wallets is currently north of 1.25 million.

Despite those advancements, SHIB has not performed as well as some other altcoins. Its valuation has increased by 2.5% in the past 24 hours and 1.5% on a weekly basis.