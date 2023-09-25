Amazon intends to invest a substantial $4 billion in Anthropic, a generative AI specialist. As part of this strategic collaboration, Amazon’s cloud unit, AWS, will take on the role of Anthropic’s primary provider for crucial workloads, encompassing safety research and the development of future foundational models.

Anthropic has chosen to leverage AWS Trainium and Inferentia chips for the construction, training, and deployment of its forthcoming foundation models. This decision allows Anthropic to benefit from the competitive advantages offered by AWS, including cost-effectiveness, high performance, scalability, and robust security measures.

Anthropic and AWS Join Forces in AI

In this strategic partnership, AWS will play a pivotal role as Anthropic’s primary cloud provider, particularly for critical workloads such as safety research and the development of future foundation models. Anthropic intends to conduct the majority of its operations on AWS, ensuring access to the cutting-edge technology provided by the world’s leading cloud service provider.

The company is making a steadfast commitment to grant AWS customers worldwide access to forthcoming generations of its foundation models through Amazon Bedrock. This fully managed service by AWS offers secure entry to the industry’s premier foundation models. Additionally, Anthropic will offer AWS customers early access to distinct features for customizing and fine-tuning models.

Developers and engineers at Amazon will have the opportunity to integrate Anthropic models through Amazon Bedrock, enabling them to infuse generative AI capabilities into their projects. This collaboration will empower the enhancement of existing applications and the creation of innovative customer experiences across various sectors of Amazon’s businesses.

Efforts Underway to Advance Responsible AI

In this extended collaboration, AWS and Anthropic are dedicating substantial resources to assist customers in utilizing Claude and Claude 2 on Amazon Bedrock. That includes the establishment of the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center, where teams of AI experts will aid organizations of all sizes in developing innovative generative AI-powered applications to revolutionize their operations.

Meanwhile, in July, both Amazon and Anthropic joined President Biden and other industry leaders at the White House to express their commitment to a set of voluntary pledges aimed at fostering the secure, responsible, and effective development of AI technology. These commitments build upon the ongoing efforts of Amazon and Anthropic to support the safety, security, and responsible advancement and deployment of AI and will continue through this expanded collaboration.