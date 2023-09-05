As part of FTX’s bankruptcy court proceedings, the exchange’s new management has – to the best of their ability – produced a balance sheet containing all expenses filed on behalf of the FTX Group’s C-Suite.

Some of these expenses were already known to the public, such as the infamous purchase of Robinhood shares for SBF and Gary Wang.

However, some of the expenses listed in the 57-page document have never been revealed before.

Purchased Shortly Before His Departure

According to the court documents filed by FTX’s legal team, $2,513,000 was transferred to the American Yacht Group to the benefit of John Samuel Trabucco on the 11th of March, 2022.

A mere six months later, Sam Trabucco announced his departure from the company on X, where he also laid out his plans for the near future. Although Trabucco planned to stay on as an advisor, he also opted to take it easy for a few months, enjoying the new boat that he had allegedly purchased.

“What other things? I’m really not sure, exactly. Lately I’ve been really happy, spending a lot of time traveling, visiting friends and family, working on “myself” and whatnot. Also I bought a boat, that’s been cool. I needed to relax, and I’m really, really happy.”

Trabucco was promptly congratulated for his service at Alameda by his co-CEO, Caroline Ellison – who also wished him lots of fun on his boat.

It’s been an incredibly formative experience working with @AlamedaTrabucco. I’ve missed having him around in recent months, but I’m proud of all the other Alameda employees who have stepped up and more excited than ever about our future. I hope he has a great time on his boat! https://t.co/HqA2gz0FvL — Caroline (@carolinecapital) August 24, 2022

Whereabouts Still Unknown

Since the FTX Group’s collapse, not much has been heard about Trabucco’s whereabouts. His last known interaction with the public internet was on the 8th of November, when he wished FTX creditors well before going radio silent.

Much love to everyone — I’m sure the past few days have been dark for many and I hope the road ahead is brighter. — Sam Trabucco (@AlamedaTrabucco) November 8, 2022

Ironically, this tweet was made only two days after an ill-fated attempt to quell the FUD around FTX shortly before its collapse.

bonkers how people just instantly 100% believe every shitty “news” story they see https://t.co/J6VXowFgKt — Sam Trabucco (@AlamedaTrabucco) November 6, 2022

Since then, Trabucco has gone off the grid. It’s worth noting that much like Constance Wang – who has since been hired by SGC – and former FTX US President Brett Harrison, he has not been formally accused of any wrongdoing.

Furthermore, if local news outlets are to be believed, Trabucco was never truly a part of SBF’s inner circle, which would be enough to provide reasonable doubt as to whether the former co-CEO jumped ship before things got hot or if his desire to leave the company was sincere.

Since October, Trabucco has allegedly been sailing about in international waters and staying off the radar.