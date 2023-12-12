TL;DR

Evernode – a layer-2 blockchain protocol on the XRP Ledger – disclosed a vital update for XRP holders participating in the upcoming airdrop.

The entity said the registration for the giveaway finished on December 11, with 38,478 addresses successfully signing in.

It is worth mentioning that the total number of all qualifying XRP addresses was over 430 million. The registered ones include customers of the cryptocurrency exchanges Bitrue and Upbit. Evernode revealed that it now plans to “crunch numbers and build Distribution Hook” and release its “Xahau update soon.”

* Addresses: 38,478

* Exchanges: 2 (Bitrue & Uphold)

* Qualifying XRP:

— Addresses: 432MM

— Exchanges: 2.039BN

Now we crunch numbers & build Distribution Hook. Soon, @XummWallet should release its Xahau update soon… — Evernode – rEvernodee8dJLaFsujS6q1EiXvZYmHXr8🪝 (@EvernodeXRPL) December 11, 2023

Evernode previously vowed to airdrop 5,160,960 Evers to eligible XRP holders. Investors who wanted to take advantage of the offering had to provide a snapshot of their possessions by the beginning of September and must store their tokens on-chain.

The distribution primarily focuses on investors with balances of up to 50,000 XRP. Those owning larger amounts had to hold them in separate accounts to benefit from the contribution.