Several sectors within the crypto market are seeing a resurgence. AI and Big Data, Liquid Staking, and DeFi projects managed to secure the most gains in the past week.

According to their weekly returns, artificial intelligence (AI) and Big Data, which comprised 100 projects, topped the chart with a strong performance and a notable increase of 8.65%, as noted by blockchain intelligence platform Santiment’s latest analysis.

The collective market cap of AI and Big Data currently stands at a staggering $39.3 billion.

🤔 Which #cryptocurrency sectors are thriving and may help your portfolio? Weekly returns: 🎯 AI & Big Data: +8.65%

🎯 Liquid Staking: +8.12%

Meanwhile, Liquid Staking, constituting 17 projects, emerged as another promising sector, recording a significant uptick of 8.12% over the past seven days.

Meanwhile, Liquid Staking, constituting 17 projects, emerged as another promising sector, recording a significant uptick of 8.12% over the past seven days. Its market cap has grown to $43 billion, indicating a growing trend in staking mechanisms amidst a market-wide rebound.

The $111.9 billion DeFi sector encompassing 477 projects, on the other hand, captured the third position on Santiment’s list and recorded an increase of 7.76% during the same period.

Several other sectors have experienced growth in the past week. This includes 85 Layer 1 projects that collectively saw the market cap rise by 7.19% and hovering above $783 billion.

Next up was ERC-20, valued at $708 billion and encompassing 988 projects, which witnessed a combined market cap surge of 6.8% over the past week. The fifth spot was captured by NFTs, with 117 projects registering a 6.47% weekly rise to $17.6 billion in market cap.

Meanwhile, Layer 2, with 22 projects under its belt, stood at the sixth position with a 5.9% increase.

Social, meme coins, and Gaming sectors also showed significant growth this week with 5.73%, 5.59%, and 4.24% surge in their respective market caps.