After increasing in price by over 30% since the start of November, ADA appears to have found a local top.

Key Support levels: $0.35, $0.32

Key Resistance levels: $0.38

1. ADA Rally Comes to a Pause

The resistance at $0.38 has put a stop to the current rally, at least momentarily. Sellers have returned and they appear eager to take some profit after a fantastic performance by ADA this month.

2. Cooldown Expected

Should this pullback turn into a more significant correction, then Cardano could fall to the key supports at $0.35 or even lower to $0.32. Regardless, a correction is normal considering this most recent rally.

3. Bearish Divergence on RSI

The RSI is showing a clear bearish divergence on the daily timeframe. This support a more significant pullback before ADA can explore higher levels.

Bias

The bias for ADA is bearish right now.

Short-Term Prediction for ADA Price

The price could fall to $0.35 or lower before buyers become interested again. Best to allow this correction to pass before considering your next move.