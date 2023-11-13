After increasing in price by over 30% since the start of November, ADA appears to have found a local top.
Key Support levels: $0.35, $0.32
Key Resistance levels: $0.38
1. ADA Rally Comes to a Pause
The resistance at $0.38 has put a stop to the current rally, at least momentarily. Sellers have returned and they appear eager to take some profit after a fantastic performance by ADA this month.
2. Cooldown Expected
Should this pullback turn into a more significant correction, then Cardano could fall to the key supports at $0.35 or even lower to $0.32. Regardless, a correction is normal considering this most recent rally.
3. Bearish Divergence on RSI
The RSI is showing a clear bearish divergence on the daily timeframe. This support a more significant pullback before ADA can explore higher levels.
Bias
The bias for ADA is bearish right now.
Short-Term Prediction for ADA Price
The price could fall to $0.35 or lower before buyers become interested again. Best to allow this correction to pass before considering your next move.
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Cryptocurrency charts by TradingView.