A vast majority of European residents have expressed optimism and confidence about the future of the cryptocurrency sector.

According to a Binance Survey targeting users in France, Italy, Spain, and Sweden, around 73% of respondents are positive about the future of digital assets.

A Trend of Optimism

The world’s largest crypto exchange surveyed 10,498 individuals from the selected countries between October 14 and November 8, 2023. The results revealed a trend of optimism, exclusive engagement with crypto assets, surging adoption, growing trust, and increasing utility.

While 73% of the participants expressed optimism about crypto’s future, 55% disclosed that they interact exclusively with digital assets. This indicates a positive perspective on the anticipated growth and adoption of crypto and blockchain technology and steadfast confidence in the market. Around 24% of respondents also revealed more than half of their total trading activities involve crypto.

When asked for their primary use cases of digital assets, 34% of the surveyees said they use the assets for their long-term trading, 26% use them for saving, 13% use them for day trading, and 9% use crypto for purchases. Also, 55% of the respondents use cryptocurrencies for everyday purchases, with 10% making crypto purchases weekly.

Over Half Are Active Crypto Traders

Furthermore, Binance found that the primary drivers of mainstream crypto adoption in Europe are the potential for high returns, the allure of decentralization and financial autonomy offered by digital assets, as well as innovation and technology, as acknowledged by 20%, 18%, and 17% of respondents, respectively.

Roughly 82% of the participants reported being involved in crypto for at least a year, with 73% remaining active in the past five years and 9% disclosing their involvement for more than five years. Only 5% joined the crypto space in the last six months.

In addition, 53% of the respondents are active traders, with the majority engaging in monthly trading. Around 65% prefer centralized exchange wallets, compared to 18% who use hardware wallets.

“The growing use of crypto in everyday purchases and its diverse applications highlights the integration of digital assets into our lives. With Europe at the forefront of implementing a secure and harmonized regulatory framework for the industry through MiCA, it’s evident that the region is actively paving the way for the mainstream adoption of digital assets,” commented Binance CMO Rachel Conlan.