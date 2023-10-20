Enthusiasm for the highly anticipated U.S.-centered bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) has grown, as evidenced by a notable rise in Google searches related to this revolutionary financial offering.

This comes as retail investors and enthusiasts closely monitor developments surrounding the potential launch of a spot Bitcoin ETF early next year.

Growing Interest in Spot Bitcoin ETFs

The worldwide Google search value for the phrase “spot Bitcoin ETF” over five years is expected to reach its highest point, hitting the peak value of 100 this week. This surge in interest is a strong indicator of the growing curiosity and excitement among the general population regarding the prospects of such a product.

Notably, the search value for “Bitcoin ETF” has also risen to 39, marking the highest level since the launch of ProShares’ futures-based ETF two years ago, when the search value for “Bitcoin ETF” also briefly touched 100.

This massive increase in search activity indicates that a growing number of individuals on Main Street are actively seeking information about these financial products and how they may impact the market capitalization of Bitcoin, which is already the world’s largest cryptocurrency by a significant margin.

Market participants are increasingly confident that the U.S. SEC, having recently missed a deadline to challenge a significant legal setback, will approve a spot bitcoin ETF early next year.

“The approval of a spot BTC ETF has been an enduring theme in the crypto space and is often seen as a barometer of BTC’s mainstreaming,” noted Toronto-based crypto platform FRNT Financial, acknowledging the spike in Google search values related to ETFs.

Google Trends: Tracking Spot ETF Trends

Google Trends provides a largely unfiltered glimpse into search requests made on the platform, scaling them from 0 to 100. This value represents search interest relative to the highest point on the chart for the selected region and time. Historically, a peak of 100 has often coincided with bull market tops in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Solana (SOL).

A spot ETF, in contrast to futures-based ETFs, would directly track the price of Bitcoin and involve the purchase and ownership of the cryptocurrency by the ETF provider. This structure makes it an attractive option for investors seeking direct exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without owning the cryptocurrency.

The excitement surrounding the potential launch of a spot ETF gained momentum approximately three months ago when prominent players in traditional financial markets, such as BlackRock, filed for one. This development has protected Bitcoin from adverse macroeconomic developments, contributing to the cryptocurrency’s outperformance compared to other digital assets like Ethereum (ETH).

As anticipation continues to build, all eyes are on the SEC and the regulatory landscape, with the crypto community eagerly awaiting the potential approval of the first U.S.-based spot bitcoin ETF.