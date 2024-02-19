TL;DR

Bitcoin’s price surged above $52,000 as of late, with some factors suggesting even more growth in the near future.

Changes in US interest rates may also impact the asset’s valuation.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been on a massive upward trajectory in the past few weeks, with its price climbing over 25% on a monthly basis and surpassing the $52,500 mark for the first time in over two years. In the following lines, we will outline some important metrics and upcoming events that hint the rally might be far from over.

According to CryptoQuant, Bitcoin exchange outflows have recently been on the rise, showing that investors have shifted to self-custody methods instead of relying on centralized platforms. The trend is considered bullish since it reduces the immediate selling pressure.



Another factor that might play a role in a further BTC price upswing is the halving (scheduled to take place in April this year). The event will reduce the asset’s pre-programmed inflation in half, as the block rewards for miners will decline to 3.125 instead of the current number of 6.25 BTC.

Historically, the halving has acted as a catalyst for future price increases since it cuts the number of newly created BTC. As such, if the demand remains the same or increases, the price should increase. Recall that the asset reached its all-time high price of almost $70,000 in November 2021, a year and a half after the previous such event.

Those willing to learn more about the approaching halving could take a look at our dedicated video below:

Last but not least, the cryptocurrency’s price might benefit from a possible pivot from the US Federal Reserve on its anti-inflationary policy. The central bank raised interest rates 11 times between March 2022 and July 2023 to combat the galloping inflation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the subsequent mass money printing, and the ongoing global conflicts, among other reasons.

However, the Fed kept the benchmark untouched during its most recent FOMC meetings, hinting at rate cuts throughout 2024.

High rates make borrowing money more expensive and could hamper people’s interest in riskier investments like cryptocurrencies. On the other hand, lowering the benchmark could allow more individuals and entities to deal with risk-on assets by securing outside funding. A survey conducted in 2022 estimated that 21% of the participants have taken loans to invest in crypto.