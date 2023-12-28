After temporarily scaling back in India, Worldcoin has launched its services in Singapore. According to the latest announcement, individuals in Singapore will be able to verify their “unique humanness” at an Orb.

The move follows the release of World ID 2.0 and the open-sourcing of the Worldcoin iris recognition pipeline in mid-December.

Worldcoin’s Worldwide Expansion

Apart from World ID verifications, Worldcoin revealed that Tools for Humanity (TFH), a contributor to the project, has joined two prominent startup and technology associations in Singapore: ACCESS and the Singapore Fintech Association (SFA). These project launches and association affiliations follow a recent tour across multiple cities in Asia conducted by members of the TFH product development team.

Co-created by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Worldcoin is centered around identity verification and utilizes its Orb devices to scan individuals’ irises to confirm their humanity. The project rewards participants with WLD tokens when they sign up for the protocol.

In addition to Singapore, the availability of World ID verifications has been steadily growing across various countries in the past month. The Worldcoin website indicated that verification locations were accessible in 11 nations.

In Spain, Sevilla and Bilbao recently joined the expanding list of cities offering World ID verifications, which includes locations from Malaga to Mallorca to Madrid. Additionally, new launches in Cologne and Leipzig have increased the number of Orb locations in Germany to four, including Berlin and Nuremberg, as per Worldcoin’s official blog post.

In South America, Chile has extended access to World ID verifications in Concepcion, Curico, Viña del Mar, and Santiago. Meanwhile, Argentina achieved a new national record with over 10,000 verifications daily.

Across the Pacific in Japan, the city of Fukuoka on Kyushu Island has been added to the list of locations, along with new options in Tokyo, for conducting proof of personhood verification through World ID.

As per TFH, more than five million accounts have been created so far, positioning it as the fifth most widely used hot wallet globally in 2023, alongside the Bitcoin.com wallet. On the other hand, the monthly active users of the World App have reached 1.7 million, and the total number of transactions conducted on the application has surpassed 30 million.

Services Scaled Back in India, Brazil, and France

Despite a series of expansions and partnerships, Worldcoin quietly halted operations in India and discontinued registration services in Brazil and France.

The project later clarified that its activities in Brazil and France were intended as limited previews, with plans for a more substantial rollout in 2024.

Simultaneously, Orb verification services in India were temporarily paused as the company works on implementing a customized, secure, and organized registration process in response to the high demand.