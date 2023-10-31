TL;DR

Cryptoinsightuk predicts XRP’s price might increase significantly, possibly reaching $1.36 by mid-November, based on recent performance and a bullish RSI crossover on the weekly timeframe.

Positive developments in the lawsuit between Ripple and the US SEC, combined with an overall bullish market trend, have boosted XRP, which currently trades around $0.57, marking a 17% rise in two weeks.

Another analyst, Dark Defender, forecasts XRP’s value to hit $0.66 at the beginning of November, citing the formation of a “Bull Flag Pattern.”

XRP to Spike by 140%?

One of the latest cryptocurrency analysts to forecast a substantial price increase for Ripple’s native token – XRP – is the popular X (Twitter) user Cryptoinsightuk.

They observed the coin’s recent performance to conclude that it might soon touch an important resistance level, following which an expansion towards $1.36 could be in the cards. What’s more, the surge is expected to occur by mid-November.

“On the Weekly time frame, XRP is telling me we could be prepping to take off. The RSI is about to cross bullish,” the analyst argued.

The asset has been among the top performers in the industry lately, possibly driven by positive developments surrounding the lawsuit between Ripple and the US SEC and the overall green wave of the market.

Currently, it trades at approximately $0.57 (per CoinGecko’s data), representing a 17% increase on a two-week basis.



What About the Next Few Days?

Another analyst who laid out their XRP price forecast is the X user Dark Defender. In their view, the coin’s valuation might soar to $0.66 at the beginning of November since it has formed a “Bull Flag Pattern.”

We also released a video depicting XRP’s potential trajectory in the remaining months of 2023. Those curious to find out more on the matter can take a look at the clip below: