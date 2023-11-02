Visa, a global leader in payments technology, has marked a significant milestone by completing a pilot test in collaboration with HSBC and Hang Seng Bank.

The program, a part of the “Digital Hong Kong Dollar” pilot organized by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), opens new horizons for secure and efficient financial transactions.

Transforming Interbank B2B Payments

The Digital Hong Kong Dollar pilot program explored two crucial use cases, unveiling the vast potential of tokenized deposits. One area of focus was the interbank B2B payment process, specifically in property payments and settlements between payment institutions and merchants.

The results showed great promise, with accelerated payment speeds, enhanced settlement risk management, improved control, and heightened transaction transparency. Overall, the findings underscore the significant benefits and opportunities that tokenized deposits can offer.

Visa’s initiative, in collaboration with HSBC and Hang Seng Bank in Hong Kong, is the first in the world to test the atomicity and interoperability of such transactions, setting a new standard for the industry.

Tokenization technology is revolutionizing the financial industry, bringing about a paradigm shift. Within this realm of innovation, tokenized deposits have emerged as a game-changer, creating a novel communication channel for banks and digital assets. This development has captured the attention of the financial sector, unveiling a multitude of opportunities.

Meanwhile, Visa is committed to exploring further applications of tokenized deposits, with a strategic focus on asset market tokenization, programmable finance, expanded retail solutions, and cross-border payments.

Advancing Payment Solutions for All

Liang Puning, Managing Director of Visa Hong Kong and Macau, emphasized the significance of the HKMA’s pilot program in propelling payment innovation during the announcement.

The research conclusively demonstrated that Visa’s payment solutions are not only versatile but also enable safe money movement, benefiting a wide spectrum of stakeholders, including citizens, businesses, and markets.

Visa’s dedication to promoting digital payments in Hong Kong is exemplified by its collaboration with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, HSBC, and Hang Seng Bank. This partnership highlights Visa’s commitment to driving innovation and convenience in financial transactions.

Nischint Sanghavi, Head of Digital Currency Business Unit, Asia Pacific, Visa, highlighted the potential benefits of implementing a central bank digital currency. These advantages include faster settlements, a seamless payment experience for large-value transactions, heightened transaction transparency, and the transformative impact of a 24/7 online payment infrastructure.

Visa’s participation in the pilot program provides valuable insights for the application of central bank digital currencies, shaping the future of the payments ecosystem.