TL;DR

Fans of the cryptocurrency dogwifhat (WIF) are raising funds to advertise it on the Sphere in Las Vegas.

WIF’s value has surged recently, reaching a market cap near $2.5 billion, bolstered by support from major exchanges and notable endorsements.

WIF Eyeing the Sin City

One of the best-performing cryptocurrencies – dogwifhat (WIF) – in the past few months might receive a significant promo push in the near future.

The X user Ansem revealed that its fan base has launched a mission to put the token’s logo on the Sphere – a famous entertainment arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Its exterior gets used as a billboard, which individuals or entities can rent for $450,000 a day or $650,000 per week and advertise their product or service.

It seems like the WIF community wants their favorite token to remain visible for at least seven days since the amount they seek to raise is exactly $650K. A day after announcing the initiative, the donations have already surpassed the $300K mark.

WIF’s rally in the last two weeks has been nothing but impressive. The price of the Solana-based meme coin was just $0.30 at the end of February, while currently it is worth more than $2.20 (per CoinGecko’s data).

Its all-time high occurred yesterday (March 10) when the valuation hit $2.45, whereas the market capitalization neared a whopping $2.5 billion.



What Causes the Rally?

WIF’s success could be linked to SOL’s great performance in the past year and the support from numerous cryptocurrency exchanges. Behemoths like Binance, Kraken, Bitget, and the investment platform Robinhood are some examples.

In addition, WIF has captured the attention of prominent industry participants who publicly backed the asset. A few months back, Arthur Hayes, the co-founder of BitMEX, jokingly shared a photo of him wearing a hat (referring to the token’s logo and name). He recently posted a chart of WIF’s massive price increase on X, asking, “Who is WIF me?”

Other Solana meme coins that have thrived recently include Bonk Inu (BONK) and Myro (MYRO). They collectively have a market capitalization of almost $2.5 billion.

Tokens of that type are quite intriguing as they can offer the chance of substantial profits. Those looking to find the next such coin to experience a 100x price increase, feel free to check out our latest video below: