MarketVector, a subsidiary of the renowned American asset management giant VanEck, has launched the MEMECOIN Index. It has shown impressive performance, surging 195% in the past year and 137% since the start of 2024.

This index aims to track the performance of six popular meme coins, such as DOGE, SHIB, and others.

VanEck’s MEMECOIN Index

The acceptance of meme coins within the cryptocurrency community is gaining traction, notably with the introduction of the “meme coin asset class” by traditional finance (TradFi).

VanEck’s @MarketVector launches $MEMECOIN index, top 6 assets, 30% cap.

Warns potential customers: “These coins are intended for entertainment purposes” pic.twitter.com/ihjhfCNIR4 — matthew sigel, recovering CFA (@matthew_sigel) May 8, 2024

These assets are Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Dogwifhat (WIF), Bonk (BONK), Pepe (PEPE), and Floki (FLOKI).

DOGE is in the lead, contributing 30.64% to index weighting, followed closely by SHIB at 28.01%. Pepe (PEPE) is at 14.51%, Dogwifhat (WIF) at 12.54%, Floki Inu (FLOKI) at 7.14%, and lastly BONK at 6.7%.

A tool for institutional and retail investors, the index uses a cap of 30% on individual coin weightings to ensure diversification and protect against influence from any single asset. Monthly index reviews ensure its relevance and adaptability to the changing meme coin market.

For institutional investors, the index offers a structured entry point into a market characterized by volatility and speculation. By providing a consolidated view of the most influential meme coins, the index mitigates the need for direct exposure to individual assets, providing a sense of security amidst uncertainty.

Retail investors can use the index to gauge their favorite meme coins’ relative performance and market share, empowering them to make informed investment decisions.

Mainstream Meme Coin Acceptance

The launch of VanEck’s MEMECOIN index marks a significant milestone in the mainstream acceptance of meme coins within the cryptocurrency landscape. Some crypto community members took to X to speculate that cat-themed tokens could soon make their way into the index.

Meanwhile, recognizing that meme coins are a focal point for speculative liquidity worldwide, the asset manager has issued a disclaimer stating, “The coins are intended for entertainment purposes.”

The MEMECOIN Index has already captured attention with its performance. Despite a minor dip, it has surged by 195% over the past year, showing explosive growth and speculative interest in this unique segment of the crypto market.

Meme coins may seem unconventional, but they highlight the power of community in crypto. Building a successful project, meme-based or not, takes dedication. Let’s see what the next bull cycle brings! 👀 pic.twitter.com/S40tXLhSO3 — H.E. Justin Sun 孙宇晨 (@justinsuntron) May 1, 2024

During the Token 2049 event, Justin Sun, founder of Tron and advisor to Huobi Global, weighed in on the phenomenon of meme coins. In a post-event reflection, Sun remarked, “Meme coins may seem unconventional, but they highlight the power of community in crypto.”