Ron DeSantis – Florida’s Governor and one of the US Presidential candidates – unveiled a “Declaration of Economic Independence,” where he outlined some of the biggest financial challenges that America currently faces.

His pronouncement focuses on improving Americans’ financial well-being and reinforcing the States as the most dominant economy. The Governor also pledged to let the cryptocurrency industry thrive and not allow the launch of a central bank digital currency (CBC).

Another Crypto Promise

DeSantis – running for President of the USA from the Republicans’ side – has been one of the most vocal crypto supporters among all the candidates. Most recently, he published a report called “Declaration of Economic Independence” that touches upon America’s current issues and his propositions for solving them.

Keeping taxes low, reducing inequality in society, making the cost of living more affordable, limiting illegal immigration, and many others are some of his main focus points should he emerge victorious after the elections next year.

DeSantis vowed to strengthen the banking sector of the USA (which went through a severe crisis earlier this year) by requiring “clear language disclosures of shadow banks to increase transparency and better track systemic risks.”

Florida’s Governor also promised to replace Jerome Powell from his post as a Federal Reserve Chairman with someone who will aim at “maintaining a stable dollar instead of the political pressures of the day.”

“The Fed must focus on stable prices; it is not a social engineer and cannot be allowed to be an unaccountable economic central planner.”



Unsurprisingly (considering his previous appearances), DeSantis pledged to work against the possible creation of a CBDC by blocking any attempts of the Fed in this field.

On the other hand, he vowed to support the advancement of the cryptocurrency industry and cease the “politically driven debanking and financial doxing.”

Ending Biden’s ‘War on Bitcoin’

Earlier this summer, DeSantis criticized the current President of the US – Joe Biden – for waging “war on Bitcoin.” He promised to end this hostile approach should he become the next political leader of the nation:

“Biden’s war on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency will come to an end when I become President.”

He previously argued that the only reason why the government is against the crypto sector is because they can not control it.

Featured Image Courtesy of NBC News