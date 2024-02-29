Leading decentralized exchange platform – Uniswap – has introduced three new features aimed at improving the swapping experience for its users: the Uniswap Extension, Limit Orders, and Data & Insights.

Limit Orders and Data & Insight pages went live yesterday. To access the tool, users need to join the Uniswap Extension waitlist by obtaining a uni.eth username and can anticipate gaining access in four to six weeks.

Uniswap Unveils Trio of New Features

The Uniswap Extension, as detailed in the official announcement, represents the first browser wallet extension to be accessible in the sidebar. The aim is uninterrupted access for users across various web pages. Such a setup allows them to seamlessly swap tokens, authorize transactions, and manage crypto assets without disrupting their browsing experience.

With Limit Orders, users can now set predefined price and duration parameters for any token traded on Ethereum, extending up to one year. When the market price meets the specified conditions, the swap automatically executes, providing users with the convenience of executing trades at their desired prices without constant monitoring. Powered by UniswapX, these orders incur zero gas fees.

Moreover, the platform has integrated real-time charts, transaction logs, pool data, and project information directly into its interface, enriching users’ swapping experience with valuable insights and analytics.

Alongside research capabilities, users can execute various actions such as swapping, purchasing, sending, and placing limit orders directly from these integrated pages.

Uniswap (UNI) Rally

UNI experienced a significant surge in February, reaching a multi-year peak of $12.6 before retracting slightly to over $11 at the time of this writing. Notably, the token had still risen by approximately 90% over the past month. This remarkable increase can be attributed to a series of advancements within the Uniswap Ecosystem.

In mid-February, the Uniswap Foundation announced the release window for the launch of its fourth version on the mainnet. The rollout of Uniswap v4 is slated for Q3, following Ethereum’s Dencun upgrade, which will activate EIP-1153 for transient storage. EIP-1153’s implementation will enable Uniswap v4 to optimize gas fees through a mechanism termed “flash accounting.”

The foundation also unveiled a proposal to overhaul the protocol’s governance system, which triggered a massive rise in UNI’s price.