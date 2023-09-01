Decentralized ticketing platform Valicit has sold more than 230,000 tickets to the Numi metaverse’s Numi Stories Club 404 grand opening on Venom Testnet.

According to a press release sent to CryptoPotato, the tickets will give players access to early multiplayer functionality in Numi’s metaverse game event.

Valicit Records 230,000 in Numi’s Ticket Sales

Numi, the first metaverse built on the Venom blockchain, ensures the transparent and traceable ownership of digital assets on the platform. Numi Stories is a rhythm action mobile game that allows players to create their narrative, embark on dance battles, engage with VTubers, and tailor their characters using non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from the Numi Club.

Numi Stories is similar to popular rhythm games like Dance-Dance-Revolution but with a unique role-playing twist, and is available on Android and iOS.

The Valicit marketplace enables users to buy or resell tickets with a guarantee of validity and authenticity. Through the platform’s blockchain-based API solutions, Valicit ensures ticket transactions are secure, preventing fraud, scams, and scalping that usually take place on traditional online ticketing platforms. It also facilitates the buying and selling of tickets on secondary markets.

Mohammad Binyamin Chaudhry, the founder & president of Valicit, said: “Launching on the Venom testnet has been an exhilarating journey for us at Valicit. The ticket sales we’ve witnessed so far have truly been mind blowing, reaffirming our belief in the power of blockchain. This is just the beginning of our journey, and we will continue our efforts to shape the future alongside the Venom blockchain.”

Joining Numi’s Metaverse Game

Numi Stories’ Player vs. Player (PvP) battle will end on September 5 at 19:59 UTC. To join the game, users must first launch Valicit’s portal to purchase their tickets with Venom Testnet tokens. Afterward, they need to download the Numi Stories game by clicking the provided link.

Once the app has been downloaded, players should register their Numi ID, connect their Venom wallet, and enter the PvP battle at Club 404. The top 100 players will be rewarded with the exclusive NFT premium RadLad set.

“Numi was thrilled to be chosen as one of the first projects on Venom to be incorporated into the Valicit ticket platform. For the first event, we have chosen our PvP mode, where Venom users will be able to test their mettle against each other in an amazing dance off in our mobile game,” said Numi CEO Victor Tumasov.