Zcash (ZEC) exploded roughly 30% weekly after Grayscale filed a request for a privacy-centered ETF that tracks companies from that sector, including privacy coins, AI, data security, and more.

Grayscale approached the SEC this week with a proposal for a unique exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on privacy and cybersecurity, the Grayscale Privacy ETF (PRVC), as revealed in the Form N-1A filing.

Privacy-Related ETF?

The filing specifies that companies must derive more than 50% of their revenues from the outlined sub-themes to be considered for inclusion in the Index. These and other conditions apply, such as meeting the liquidity criteria and having a market capitalization of no less than $250 million, among others.

Regarding the ETF’s investment strategy, the filing indicates that the Privacy ETF’s Index will allocate 10% of its assets to Privacy-Preserving Protocols via the Grayscale Zcash Trust (ZCSH).

Privacy Coins Pump Alongside AI Tokens

ZCash operates on a decentralized, open-source network, enabling users to transact without revealing sensitive information, such as transaction parties.

Interestingly, privacy tokens have managed to do relatively well in the last seven days, with most of them seeing double-digit increases, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

ZEC currently ranks fifth among the largest privacy tokens by market capitalization, trailing Oasis Network (ROSE), Worldcoin (WLD), Monero (XMR), and Internet Computer (ICP). Alongside ZEC, Worldcoin has seen explosive growth this week, surging 75%.

Worldcoin, however, is the top gainer in the leaderboard, surging over 180%. As CryptoPotato reported, the project recently hit a million users shortly after the launch of Sora, the new text-to-video tool that’s rocking the art and videography community.

Note that the scenario for privacy tokens runs rife with heavy regulatory scrutiny and controversy, especially AI-based projects like Worldcoin.