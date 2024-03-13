TL;DR

The cryptocurrency market, particularly the meme coins niche, has seen notable growth as of late.

Predictions suggest a specific meme coin could lead the next bull run, driven by strong investor loyalty.

The cryptocurrency market has been booming lately, with numerous leading digital assets (such as Bitcoin) tapping new all-time high prices. One particular niche has dragged even more attention, and that is the meme coin realm.

Tokens of that type, including Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), dogwifhat (WIF), Floki Inu (FLOKI), and many more, have experienced triple-digit price increases on a monthly scale.

According to the popular trader Andrew Kang, the best-performing one during the potential bull run of 2024-2025 would be the frog-themed Pepe Coin (PEPE).

He reminded that the bull cycle of 2020-2021 belonged to Dogecoin (DOGE), noting that its success might have been fueled by frequent announcements and support from Elon Musk. Kang urged Tesla’s CEO to get involved with PEPE and thus contribute to its possible rally.

The trader also claimed that the meme coin “is extremely bullish from a Holderbase perspective” since previous FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt) events have left only investors with “diamond hands.”

“Insider sniping FUD, Multisig dump, Pepe fork. The combined efforts of these events were the definition of bullish selling. Anyone left is just not really selling,” he concluded.

The frog-themed coin has indeed been among crypto’s rock stars in the past several months. It emerged in the spring of 2023 and quickly turned into a sensation.

The asset’s impressive price performance caught the eye of numerous industry participants, such as Binance and Coinbase, which allowed trading services with it.

PEPE’s valuation reached a fresh all-time high a few days ago, while currently, it trades not far from the peak. Its market capitalization briefly surpassed the $4 billion mark, standing at around $3.9 billion as of the moment of writing these lines.

Those willing to learn more about the token's specifics and how it became so popular