Loom Network (LOOM) saw a 30% price surge, reaching a 5-year high of $0.28, possibly influenced by an Upbit investor purchasing over 21M LOOM worth around $6 million.

This investor now holds 653 million LOOM assets, equating to 50% of the total circulating supply.

Major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ether, and others are on a decline, with global market capitalization dropping below $1.1 trillion.

The cryptocurrency market seems to be in a bearish mode, but a few tokens are still well in the green. One such example is Loom Network (LOOM).

The asset has charted a substantial 30% gain today (October 13), reaching a 5-year high of approximately $0.28. In the following hours, it slightly retraced to $0.27 (where it trades as of the moment of writing these lines).

The price increase coincided with the action of a certain Upbit investor who purchased over 21M LOOM, equaling almost $6 million.

The whale currently owns 653 million assets ($181 million), representing an astonishing 50% of the total circulating supply.

The price of $LOOM skyrocketed by ~30% today. The wallet suspected of #Upbit accumulated 21.42M $LOOM ($5.83M) today. And the wallet currently holds 653M $LOOM ($181M), 50% of the total supply.https://t.co/oergGUqAgo pic.twitter.com/TO9ZqSCw64 — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) October 13, 2023

Contrary to LOOM, the leading cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Ripple (XRP), and many more continue bleeding, while the global market capitalization plunged below $1.1 trillion (per CoinGecko’s data).