Shibarium’s Marketing Strategist, going by the name LUCIE on X (formerly known as Twitter), believes the “balance of power, positive momentum, and good timing” are the main catalysts to trigger a price increase of BONE.

The native token of the decentralized exchange ShibaSwap was trading above $15 in the days after its launch in July 2021 but has been on a severe downfall ever since.

While LUCIE noted that whales are “part of the game,” they argued that large investors dumping their holdings could be somewhat beneficial for the memecoin.

“I don’t mind when whales sell because I’d rather see 100 people holding 10,000 BONE each than 1 person holding 1 million BONE.”

Instead of the whales’ interactions, the Marketing Strategist thinks that the asset’s valuation will be driven up by other more important factors, including positive investor sentiment, appropriate timing, and balance of power.

LUCIE concluded that the same components will prompt a price increase for SHIB and LEASH.

I don’t mind when whales sell because I’d rather see 100 people holding 10,000 $Bone each than 1 person holding 1 million $BONE. Power to the people. Power to #SHIBARMY. But, of course, whales are also part of the game. It’s the balance of power, positive momentum, and good… — | ✨Shibarium✨ (@LucieSHIB) September 13, 2023

As CryptoPotato reported earlier this week, the pseudonymous X (Twitter) user “Shib Informer” claimed that the valuation of Shiba Inu will head north once there is huge demand from investors and additional Shibarium utilization.

Meanwhile, if you want to find more information about Shibarium, please have a look at our dedicated video: