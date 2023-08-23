Binance, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges, will soon remove several spot trading pairs from its platform.

The removal will take effect on August 25, 2023, at 03:00 (UTC). Binance users are advised to take note of this change and make any necessary adjustments to their trading strategies.

The trading pairs that will be shed off from Binance include ALCX/BUSD, PUNDIX/BUSD, FOR/BUSD, PEOPLE/BUSD, LOOM/BUSD, NMR/BUSD, SPELL/BUSD, and STORJ/BUSD.

While these pairs will no longer be available for trading on the platform, users are assured that they can still engage with these assets through other available trading pairs on the exchange.

Binance has also announced the discontinuation of its Trading Bots services for the spot trading pairs, effective on the same day as the delisting.

Users currently utilizing Trading Bots for these pairs are urged to review and update their strategies or stop them before service termination to mitigate potential losses.

The decision is part of Binance’s continuous efforts to optimize its trading offerings and ensure the best possible experience for its users.

In the announcement, Binance also reminded users that it remains committed to providing a secure and innovative platform for trading a wide range of cryptocurrencies.