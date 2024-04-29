TL;DR

Polkadot’s DOT token, currently stable at $6.5, has received bullish short-term price predictions from analysts, with expectations of a rise toward $15 due to positive market dynamics.

Other traders project even higher future valuations, with forecasts reaching up to $100 in a bull market scenario and a summer peak of $20.

The Latest DOT Forecasts

Polkadot’s native token – DOT – has been trading within a relatively narrow range in the past week but remains deep in the red on a monthly scale. According to CoinGecko’s data, the plunge on a 30-day scale equals almost 30%.

Nonetheless, many analysts outlined bullish predictions for the short term. The popular X user Ash Crypto (who has over one million followers) is among those. The trader admitted still holding his DOT stash, raising hopes for a price pump toward a two-year high of $15.

In addition, the analyst noted the “good run” of Solana meme coins as of late, suggesting that assets of that type built on the Polkadot ecosystem may flourish, too.

The crypto enthusiasts Thomas Kralow and FLASH also gave their two cents. The former forecasted DOT’s valuation to hit a whopping $100 during the bull market, whereas the latter believes “all engines” are “fueled” for a substantial rally.

The Previous DOT Predictions

Other analysts who recently outlined a bright future for Polkadot’s cryptocurrency include CRYPTOWIZARD and CryptoYoddha. The former expects a “volcanic eruption brewing” should DOT overcome the major resistance level of $9.60.

CryptoYoddha predicted that the asset’s price may jump to $20 this summer, arguing that many more altcoins are poised to pump in the following months.

Other prominent traders, such as Michael van de Poppe and FLASH admitted being HODLers. The former argued that Polkadot has shown “fundamental progress” over the years, claiming that “rotation is near.”