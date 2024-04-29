Stablecoin issuing company Tether has invested $200 million into Brain-Computer-Interface (BCI) technology platform Blackrock Neurotech, becoming a majority stakeholder in the firm.

According to a press statement sent to CryptoPotato, the investment in Blackrock Neurotech was spearheaded by Tether Evo, one of Tether’s new divisions that focuses on creating a future where human capabilities and technology merge in unprecedented ways.

Tether Invests $200M in Blackrock Neurotech

Tether’s investment in Blackrock Neurotech will fund the launch and commercialization of the company’s medical solutions, which have been successfully tested on more than 40 individuals.

In addition, the investment will boost Blackrock Neurotech’s research and development efforts to ensure the firm remains a leading BCI technology company over time. In the long term, the firm intends to focus on human evolution and species enhancement by creating a bridge between the brain and artificial intelligence computing.

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said: “Blackrock Neurotech is just the beginning of our journey through Tether Evo to venture into projects that redefine the boundaries of what’s possible at the intersection of technological innovation and human potential. Tether has long believed in nurturing emerging technologies that have transformative capabilities, and the Brain-Computer-Interfaces of Blackrock Neurotech have the potential to open new realms of communication, rehabilitation, and cognitive enhancement.”

Restoring Function to Handicapped Humans

Blackrock Neurotech was founded in 2008 by University of Utah scientists and BCI pioneers Florian Solzbacher and Marcus Gerhardt. As a leader in the neuroscience, neural engineering, and neural prosthetics space, the company helps humans affected by paralysis and neurological disorders that have prohibited them from seeing, hearing, feeling, walking, or talking.

The company’s devices enable disabled humans to carry out essential functions like surfing the web, sending text messages, and maneuvering wheelchairs with the power of their thoughts. Interestingly, a Blackrock patient, Nathan Copeland, made headlines in 2016 after he fist-bumped former U.S. President Barack Obama using a BCI-controlled robotic arm.

Florian Solzbacher said his life dream has been to restore function in disabled individuals, adding that “this ambitious, long-term endeavor requires dedicated and visionary partners. With its commitment to seeking out and nurturing technology that will help many people and push mankind forward, we couldn’t dream of a better partner than Tether to bring our shared vision to life.”