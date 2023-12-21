Stablecoin issuer – Tether – has placed six wallets on a blacklist, comprising five on the Ethereum network and one on Tron. The latest move reflects Tether’s increased proactive approach to blocking addresses.

According to ChainArgos, a blockchain intelligence firm, there are a few questionable transactions associated with the Ethereum addresses, potentially related to the Finiko pyramid scheme that is said to have swindled about $95 million from Russian investors.

However, aside from this, there doesn’t seem to be anything unusual.

The Tron address, in contrast, shows minimal activity, featuring a lone incoming transfer of approximately $7,000 in USDT from Bitfinex, ChainArgos said in an update on X (formerly Twitter).

This isn’t the first time Tether has blacklisted addresses tied to illicit entities.

Tether first started freezing funds after a 2017 security breach where an external attacker pilfered $30 million worth of USDT from the company. Since that incident, Tether has blacklisted more than 960 Ethereum addresses.

In October, Tether revealed the freezing of 32 accounts holding approximately $874 million, which were identified as having ties to unlawful activities in Israel and Ukraine.

Notably, the stablecoin issuer collaborated with the National Bureau for Counter-Terror Financing of Israel (NBCTF) to actively address the use of crypto in funding terrorism and warfare.

Tether also claimed to have cooperated with law enforcement agencies in cases related to Ukraine.

In April, Tether received significant backlash for blacklisting an address that drained Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) bots for $25 million. The decentralization advocates said the move sets a bad precedent for the space.